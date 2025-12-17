Port St. Lucie to host third annual Pathway to Business Expo

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie will host its third annual Pathway to Business Expo next month, bringing together local entrepreneurs, business owners and government agencies for a morning focused on navigating and growing a business.

The free event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 15, at the Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

City officials say the expo is intended to give residents direct access to information and guidance in a single setting. Yvonne White Grayson, the city’s business tax and lien services manager, said the event was designed to remove barriers that often make it difficult for entrepreneurs to find reliable support.

“The Pathway to Business Expo gives our community a one-stop opportunity to connect with resources, learn about starting and growing a business, while promoting economic growth, encouraging business compliance and supporting entrepreneurship,” White Grayson said. “It’s all about helping our entrepreneurs succeed and keeping our business community thriving.”

The expo will feature an open forum with representatives from nearly two dozen federal, state, county and private agencies. Participants will be able to ask questions and seek guidance on topics ranging from licensing and compliance to financing and workforce issues.

“Business owners can meet mentors, city officials, and state, local and federal agency representatives to get guidance on licensing and compliance, and make connections that can help their business grow,” White Grayson said. “It’s education, networking, and resources — all in one event.”

Agencies expected to participate include the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, the Florida Department of Revenue, the Florida Small Business Development Center at Indian River State College, the U.S. Department of Labor, St. Lucie County departments and several private business organizations.

White Grayson said the expo was created in response to recurring challenges faced by local entrepreneurs.

“The Pathway to Business Expo was created to simplify the business journey for local entrepreneurs by bringing education, resources and support into one event,” she said. “Many business owners struggle to find the right information and resources, and we wanted to respond to the common challenges business owners often face, such as navigating regulations, understanding compliance requirements and identifying available resources.”

Organizers expect attendance to exceed 100 people, a size White Grayson said allows for both reach and meaningful interaction.

“The event is designed to be large enough to have a big impact but small enough for meaningful conversations between participants, mentors, and agency representatives,” she said.

The expo is open to local entrepreneurs, business owners and residents interested in Port St. Lucie’s business landscape. Residents seeking additional information can contact the city’s Office of Business Tax.