Dollman Beach to see intermittent closures during nourishment project

SOUTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND — Dollman Beach will experience intermittent closures beginning Monday, Jan. 5, as contractors begin work associated with the South St. Lucie County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

Manson Construction is scheduled to mobilize equipment in the northern overflow parking area at the beach, located at 9200 South Ocean Drive. The northern half of the parking area will be closed to the public, with additional temporary closures occurring as needed to accommodate construction activities.

Dredging operations for the federal beach nourishment project are scheduled to begin Thursday, Jan. 22. The work is expected to continue through Tuesday, June 30.

The Coastal Storm Risk Management project is designed to protect approximately 3.3 miles of Atlantic Ocean shoreline on South Hutchinson Island. The plan includes beach and dune nourishment extending from Florida Department of Environmental Protection Range Monument R-98 in St. Lucie County south to the Martin County line.

Under the federal participation plan, periodic renourishment is scheduled at 18-year intervals, resulting in two additional nourishment events over a 50-year period following initial construction. Sand for the project will be sourced from the St. Lucie Shoals, located about 3.5 miles offshore.