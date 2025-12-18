Two Martin County seniors receive BAM scholarships

MARTIN COUNTY — The Business Associates of Martin County has selected two Martin County seniors, Alexis Caltrider and Jaren Rodriguez, as recipients of its 2026 student scholarships, awarding each $1,000.

The scholarships recognize academic achievement, leadership and future goals, according to the organization.

BAM is a local business networking group that also supports community initiatives, including an annual scholarship program funded by its members and community sponsors.

“Our scholarship committee truly enjoyed learning about these students through their applications and essays,” Amber Shirk, president of the Business Associates of Martin County, said. “Alexis and Jaren both demonstrated strong character, ambition, and a commitment to their future, and we are honored to support them as they take their next steps.”

Scholarship funds will be paid directly to the schools the students will attend and are expected to be presented at upcoming award ceremonies.

The recipients and their families have also been invited to attend a BAM networking breakfast, where they will be formally recognized.