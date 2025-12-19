Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help locating man wanted for questioning in Fort Pierce homicide

FORT PIERCE — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Arkel Tymere Garcia, 31, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that occurred Nov. 28 at a residence in the 600 block of South Market Avenue.

Investigators said the victim died from blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation after the home was intentionally set on fire following the attack. Garcia was identified as a person of interest based on evidence recovered at the scene and witness interviews, authorities said.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned Garcia is also wanted in Philadelphia on a homicide charge, with full extradition authorized. He is additionally wanted for a parole violation related to his release from prison in 2024. Authorities in St. Lucie County and Philadelphia are working jointly to locate him.

Investigators said Garcia’s appearance has recently changed. He is now clean-shaven with a low, close-cut hairstyle and has multiple tattoos on his face and neck. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Garcia is known to use the nicknames “Kel” and “R-Kel” and the alias “Arkel Hardie.”

His last known address is believed to be in the 1800 block of West Glennwood Avenue in Philadelphia, though his current whereabouts are unknown. Garcia was last seen in St. Lucie County on Nov. 29 outside the Bentonwood Mobile Home Park in the 6100 block of U.S. Highway 1, authorities said. Investigators learned he was given a ride that day and dropped off in Fort Lauderdale later that evening.

Authorities believe Garcia may be attempting to return to the Philadelphia area by traveling on a commercial bus.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him. Anyone who sees Garcia is urged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s location is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-3261 or 772-462-3602, or email CrimeInfo@stluciesheriff.com.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

In Philadelphia, information can be provided to the Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-685-3334. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS, texting PPDTIP to 738477, or through the department’s online tip system.