Traffic signals planned for Community Boulevard and Discovery Way intersection

Installation of temporary traffic signals is underway at the intersection of Community Boulevard and Discovery Way in the Tradition area as work continues toward adding permanent traffic control at the site.

The traffic signals for the intersection have already been designed, and mast arms for the permanent system are currently being manufactured. The permanent signals are anticipated to be installed no later than spring 2026.

The temporary signals, which began being installed Dec. 22, are mounted on trailers and will initially operate in flash mode for approximately two weeks. After that period, the signals will become fully operational and control traffic movements at the intersection.

The temporary traffic signals will remain in place until the permanent traffic signals are fully installed.