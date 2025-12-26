Donate
Pomeranian puppy stolen from Stuart pet store recovered; suspect arrested

WQCS | By WQCS
Published December 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Bobbi Joe Zitko was arrested on an alleged dognapping incident.
Stuart Police Department
Bobbi Joe Zitko was arrested on an alleged dognapping incident.

STUART — A Pomeranian puppy valued at nearly $2,900 was stolen from a Stuart pet store earlier this month but was later recovered following an investigation that led police to Polk County, authorities said.

Stuart Police responded Dec. 6 to a report of the theft after a suspect concealed the puppy inside her shirt and left the store. Detectives launched an investigation that traced the suspect to Polk County, where the Polk County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested her, police said.

The puppy was recovered and safely returned, police said, and will continue its process of finding a permanent home.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Bobbi Joe Zitko, was taken into custody and charged with grand theft. She was transported to the Polk County Jail.

Stuart Police credited the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the investigation and recovery of the puppy.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS