Two fatal crashes kill three young people in Martin County in two days

Three young people were killed in two separate car crashes in Martin County over a two-day span, authorities said.

In the first crash, two teenagers died Jan. 2 after a collision in Hobe Sound. A 17-year-old male student at Martin County High School and a 16-year-old female from Jupiter were killed in the crash, which occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Bridge Road and Interstate 95, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

A 13-year-old passenger was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved suffered minor injuries. Authorities said family members of all victims have been notified, but names are being withheld.

The second crash occurred the following night, Jan. 3, on Sea Branch Boulevard near U.S. 1 and resulted in the third death of a young person in just two days, deputies said.

A 20-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree. The vehicle caught fire, and the driver was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 20-year-old passenger escaped the burning vehicle with the help of a good Samaritan and was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. She remains in the intensive care unit, authorities said.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a contributing factor in the single-vehicle crash. The names of the victims have not been released.

The sheriff’s office described the incidents as a somber start to the new year on local roadways and urged drivers, particularly younger motorists, to slow down and remain attentive, especially during nighttime hours.