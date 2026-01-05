Indian River County legislative delegation to hold Jan. 8 meeting on local water bills

VERO BEACH — The Indian River County Legislative Delegation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Jan. 8, to introduce two local water control district bills and receive public input, according to State Sen. Erin Grall.

The meeting is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be conducted via Webex. Grall, who chairs the Indian River County Legislative Delegation, announced the meeting.

The agenda includes the introduction of the Fellsmere Water Control District bill and the Headwaters Water Control District local bill.

Residents who wish to be placed on the agenda for the meeting must complete the required form by the close of business Tuesday, Jan. 6.

For additional information, citizens may contact Tyler Wadsworth, legislative aide to Grall, at (772) 595-1398 or by email at Wadsworth.tyler@flsenate.gov.

Members of the Indian River County Legislative Delegation include Grall, chair, and Rep. Robbie Brackett, vice chair.