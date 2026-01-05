Martin County schools to open School Choice applications through March

STUART — The Martin County School District is now accepting School Choice applications for the 2026–27 school year, allowing Florida residents who live both inside and outside the county to apply to attend any school in the A-rated district.

The program is open to all grade levels, including VPK and kindergarten. The 2026–27 school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 10, 2026.

Martin County residents are given priority over applicants who live outside the county. Students accepted into a Martin County school may continue attending through the highest grade level offered on that campus.

Families should note that transportation is the responsibility of parents or guardians for students attending a school outside their assigned attendance zone.

Applications must be submitted through the FOCUS Parent Portal. Applications completed by March 31, 2026, will receive the highest priority. If a school or a specific grade level reaches capacity, applicants will be placed on a waitlist.

Additional information about the School Choice process is available through the Martin County School District.