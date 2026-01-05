Sebastian Natural Resources Board launches first environmental poll

SEBASTIAN — The City of Sebastian Natural Resources Board has launched its first environmental poll to gather input from residents on which environmental issues they consider most important.

The board said the results will be used to help guide its Sustainable Sebastian initiatives moving forward.

“From the poll results, we can more definitively determine that the citizens' priorities are being served, and the poll results will guide future NRB plans,” said NRB member Matthew Krauss.

The Natural Resources Board also hopes the poll will encourage more residents to get involved in protecting Sebastian’s natural resources.

“There is great value in asking those we serve their opinions and goals such as encouraging more volunteers, finding new resources, and promoting Sustainable Sebastian initiatives,” Krauss said.

Residents can participate in the poll online here.