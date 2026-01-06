Person of interest located in Pennsylvania as Fort Pierce homicide probe continues

FORT PIERCE — A man sought for questioning in a late November homicide in Fort Pierce has been located in Pennsylvania, as investigators continue to pursue leads in the case, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in an update.

Arkel Tymere Garcia, 31, had been sought in connection with a homicide that occurred Nov. 28, 2025, at 604 S. Market Ave. Garcia has since been found in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said Garcia remains a person of interest in the St. Lucie County investigation. He is also wanted in Philadelphia in connection with a homicide there, as well as for a parole violation stemming from his release from prison in 2024.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the Philadelphia Police Department are continuing to work together on the case, according to the update.

Investigators said the homicide investigation remains active and that additional information will be released when appropriate. The sheriff’s office also thanked the public and its law enforcement partners for their assistance and cooperation.