Serious crash near I-95 ramp leads to complex rescue in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash near the Interstate 95 off-ramp on SE Bridge Road led to a сomplex rescue operation Tuesday morning after one driver became trapped inside a heavily damaged car, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and involved a passenger car and a large SUV. Fire rescue officials said the passenger car suffered significant side-impact damage, prompting the response of specialized rescue crews.

Firefighters carried out an extensive extrication, removing the roof of the car and using hydraulic tools to push back the dashboard in order to free the occupant.

Several people received medical attention at the scene. One adult was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center in serious condition, officials said. A child was evaluated and treated for minor injuries.

The emergency response included about a dozen fire rescue units and an emergency medical helicopter to speed the transport of the seriously injured patient.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.