Elections office partners with Treasure Coast Community Health on voter outreach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections is partnering with Treasure Coast Community Health on a new voter outreach effort aimed at helping residents keep their voter information current as changes to state identification numbers take effect.

The initiative comes in response to a new state law requiring the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to issue driver licenses and state ID cards with four randomly generated numbers. As residents renew or replace their identification, they receive a new license or ID number — a change that can affect their ability to request a mail ballot or have a signature on an initiative petition counted.

Under current procedures, the Elections Office is not automatically notified when a voter’s license number changes. Officials say it is up to voters to ensure their updated number is on file.

To address that gap, the Supervisor of Elections office has launched a voter outreach program called “Health Check. Voter Check.” in partnership with Treasure Coast Community Health. The program started Jan. 5 and runs through Feb. 6 at all TCCH locations in Indian River County.

During the five-week campaign, residents can use the program to confirm that their voter record matches their current driver license or state ID number, update their voter registration information or register to vote for the first time.

January was selected for the rollout because patients are already accustomed to updating paperwork at the start of the year during medical appointments, according to the Elections Office.

At participating TCCH sites, patients can update their information using a paper voter registration application or by scanning a QR code that links directly to the Supervisor of Elections website. Forms will also be available for residents who want to change their address, name or political party affiliation, and for those who wish to submit a request to vote by mail.

TCCH lobbies will display elections information in both English and Spanish, including voter registration applications, vote-by-mail request forms and voter information brochures. Secure lockboxes will be available for completed forms, which will be collected by Elections Office staff.

As part of the checkout process, patients will receive a “Health Check. Voter Check.” packet that includes an Elections Office business card with a QR code linking to online voter services, a list of important 2026 election dates and a small health aid packet.

Supervisor of Elections staff will also be on site at scheduled times at all eight TCCH locations during the outreach period to provide in-person voting information and answer questions.

Elections officials said the partnership is intended to make it easier for residents to maintain accurate voter records while accessing health services, ensuring that eligible voters continue to have reliable access to election information and services.