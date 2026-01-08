FWC to hold public sessions on Lake Okeechobee management

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will host two public listening sessions later this month to gather community input on how fish, wildlife and habitat are managed on Lake Okeechobee.

The sessions are intended to give residents, anglers, stakeholders and community partners an opportunity to share perspectives, ask questions and help shape future management efforts for the lake.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the C. Scott Driver Center, 10100 W. Highway 78, in Okeechobee. A second session is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W. C. Owen Ave., in Clewiston.

The meetings come as the commission moves forward with plans to create a Lake Okeechobee Council focused on addressing issues related to aquatic plant management.

“As directed by the Commission, we are creating a Lake Okeechobee Council to address the challenges and issues associated with aquatic plant management on Lake Okeechobee,” said George Warthen, the FWC’s chief conservation officer. “These listening sessions are an important step to provide valuable stakeholder input into this process.”

Questions about the sessions can be directed to AquaticHabitat@MyFWC.com