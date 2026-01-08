Historic 1715 Fleet artifacts donated to Florida for preservation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 50 worked silver artifacts recovered from the site of a 1715 Spanish treasure fleet shipwreck have been donated to the State of Florida Bureau of Archaeological Research, according to an announcement from the 1715 Fleet Society and society member Richard Beleson.

The donation includes the remaining silver pieces recovered by Mike Perna and the crew of the Mighty Mo during the 2021 dive season. The state had previously received seven artifacts as part of its share from that year’s recovery.

The artifacts were found at what is known as the Anchor Wreck, where the items were concentrated in a relatively small area. That pattern suggests they likely came from a wooden chest that deteriorated over time, said Capt. John Brandon, a longtime historical shipwreck salvor who at the time of the discovery served as operations manager for 1715 Fleet – Queens Jewels, LLC.

The find is nothing less than spectacular. The discovery provides a unique testimony and insight into craftsmanship of the New World artisans.

Several of the objects are quite significant and feature designs that have never been seen before in the archaeological record, not just on the 1715 Fleet, but on Spanish galleon shipwrecks elsewhere in Florida waters. Many of the worked silver objects are museum quality pieces. Some are easily identifiable.

The purpose of others remains a mystery. Regardless, each has a story to tell. What can be determined even from the broken pieces, is that the objects they originated from were classic examples of the fine silver products produced in the New World by trained metallurgists, craftsmen, and artisans. The skill and craftsmanship of their creator is evident on the designs and appearance of each object.”

Among the notable pieces are two circular discs that depict a mounted horseman, according to the society.

The donation is being made in memory of Robert “Frogfoot” Weller, a longtime figure in Florida’s treasure-diving community who died in October 2008. Weller, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy and a member of Navy Underwater Demolition Team One, led salvage operations on both the 1733 and 1715 fleets and wrote several books about the historic shipwrecks. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Weller.

The artifacts will become part of the state’s archaeological collection and are slated for display at the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee, as well as for continued study by researchers.

“The 1715 Fleet Society is thrilled to have facilitated the donation of these important artefacts to the State of Florida Bureau of Archaeological Resources for display in the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee and for further study by archaeologists and historians. It has been a please working with Dr Sam Wilford, Director of the Museum. The salvaging of these worked silver artefacts by Captain Mike Perna and the crew of Mo Divers in 2021, is one of the most significant finds on the 1715 Fleet wreck sites, and it is truly gratifying to see this group of artefacts remain intact for both public display and for further study,” said Ben Costello, chairman of the board of the 1715 Fleet Society.