Deputies investigate shooting after disturbance in Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday night in Fort Pierce.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations Division responded about 7:20 p.m. to a reported disturbance in the 1300 block of West First Street, according to the agency. While deputies were en route, an adult male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said the scene has been secured and all involved parties have been accounted for and are with law enforcement officials.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are responding to continue the investigation, which remains in its early stages.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no threat to the community. Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.