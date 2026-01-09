Special election set for charter referendum in Town of Orchid

The Town of Orchid will hold a special municipal election Feb. 24 to decide a proposed comprehensive update to the town’s charter.

Only registered voters who live within the Town of Orchid and are assigned to Precinct 30 are eligible to vote in the referendum, according to election officials.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. In-person voting will take place at the Indian River Shores Community Center, 6001 Highway A1A.

Voters may also cast ballots by mail. Requests for vote-by-mail ballots can be made through the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Office online at VoteIndianRiver.gov or by calling 772-226-4700. The initial mailing of vote-by-mail ballots is scheduled for Jan. 15. The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m. Feb. 12.

Only voters registered on or before Jan. 26 will be eligible to participate in the election. Officials encourage residents to verify their registration status and make voting plans in advance.

Additional information about the proposed charter amendment is available on the Town of Orchid’s website at townoforchid.com.