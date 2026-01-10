St. Lucie County offers utility assistance for seniors on fixed incomes

St. Lucie County is offering utility assistance to help senior residents on fixed incomes cover household energy costs, county officials announced.

The program, administered through the county’s Human Services Division, is available to households in which all residents are 67 or older and whose sole income comes from Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Social Security Disability Insurance or retirement benefits. Applicants must have no employment income and must have the utility bill in their name.

To qualify, households must also be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and provide required eligibility documents. Only St. Lucie County residents are eligible.

Income limits based on household size are as follows:

• One person: $31,300

• Two people: $42,300

• Three people: $53,300

• Four people: $64,300

• Five people: $75,300

• Six people: $86,300

• Seven people: $97,300

• Eight people: $108,300

The program is fully supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through an award totaling $422,006.

Residents interested in applying can call 772-462-1777 and press 0, or email comm_info@stlucieco.org for more information.