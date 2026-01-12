Donate
Man accused of firing at park ranger arrested after standoff in Martin County

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published January 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
Large sheriff presence in North Passage community in Martin County
MCSO
A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots at a park ranger in Jonathon Dickinson State Park

MARTIN COUNTY — A man accused of firing shots at a park ranger inside Jonathan Dickinson State Park was taken into custody Jan. 11 after barricading himself inside a home in the North Passage community, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded after reports that a man had fired shots at a park ranger in the park and then fled the area, entering a residence in the North Passage neighborhood in south Martin County. The sheriff’s office deployed its SWAT team, negotiators, road patrol units and aviation resources to the scene as authorities worked to secure the area.

The suspect was later identified as Douglas Bunker. According to the sheriff’s office, Bunker remained inside the home for about 40 minutes before the SWAT team was able to safely remove him and take him into custody.

Bunker has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Authorities said there is no longer a threat to the public following the arrest.
