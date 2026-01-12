Sheriff’s office seeks leads in 2023 killing of Fort Pierce teen

FORT PIERCE — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for information in the unsolved killing of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the front yard of a Fort Pierce home nearly two years ago.

Investigators said Vontreaz Banner was killed July 17, 2023, at a residence in the 2600 block of Juanita Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, a gray Chevrolet Cruze was seen around 1:43 p.m. traveling east on Juanita Avenue from Essex Drive. The vehicle, believed to have been occupied by four Black males, stopped in front of the home, where one of the occupants got out and shot Banner. The vehicle then fled the scene and was located a short time later, authorities said.

Detectives are now releasing a photo of the car in hopes it may help jog someone’s memory or lead to new information in the case.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a slender build who was wearing dark clothing and a hoodie at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter and any other occupants of the vehicle. They are also seeking witnesses who may have seen or heard anything related to the incident, as well as anyone who may have video footage from home surveillance systems, doorbell cameras, cell phones or dash cameras showing the shooting or the vehicle before or after it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clay Mangrum at 772-370-0021 or by email at Mangrumc@stluciesheriff.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 or online at tcwatch.org.

Authorities said even small details could prove critical in helping bring resolution to the case.