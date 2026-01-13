Boil water advisory issued after main break in Stuart

STUART — A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday after a water main break disrupted service near the intersection of South Kanner Highway and Southwest Monterey Road, city officials said.

The City of Stuart Utilities and Engineering Department announced the advisory as a precaution and said it will remain in effect for at least 72 hours, pending water quality testing.

The advisory applies to the following areas:



Northwest quadrant: All businesses in the Monterey Shopping Plaza, including Crumbl, 3 Baristas Coffee Roaster, Planet Fitness, Rancho Chico, Bloom Again, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, Dollar Tree, Little Prodigy School of Music, Agrillo Insurance Agency, Living Learning Libraries, Saigon Pho & Boba Milk Tea, The Nail Spa, MUV Dispensary, Glo Hairsalon, Stuart Kitchen Bath & Flooring and Duke’s Place Bottoms Up Bar & Grill.

Northeast quadrant: Waters Car Wash.

Southeast quadrant: Wawa’s, Culver’s, Water’s Edge Dermatology and Leisure Village.

Officials said all tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then allowed to cool before use. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

Tap water can still be used for bathing or showering — as long as it is not swallowed — as well as for laundry and handwashing, officials said. They recommended using hand sanitizer after washing hands when possible.

City officials said the advisory will remain in place until testing confirms the water is safe to consume and the public will be notified when it is lifted.

Updates will be posted at stuartfl.gov and on the city’s StuartLife Facebook page.