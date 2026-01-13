Emergency cold weather shelter to open in Fort Pierce as temperatures drop

An emergency cold weather shelter will open Thursday evening at Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce as overnight temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees, county officials said.

In partnership with St. Lucie County and the city of Fort Pierce, the nonprofit organization In the Image of Christ will operate the shelter at 2902 Ave. D beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. The shelter is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that temperatures across the Treasure Coast will dip below 40 degrees for at least four consecutive hours overnight, meeting the threshold for activating the county’s cold weather shelter plan.

Free transportation to the shelter will be provided by Area Regional Transit, with vehicles running from 6 to 8 p.m. from several locations:

Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave., Port St. Lucie

Prima Vista Crossing bus stop on Prima Vista Boulevard, east of U.S. 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd., Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1, Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D, Fort Pierce

In the Image of Christ partners with St. Lucie County to operate emergency shelters when temperatures drop below 40 degrees for more than four hours. Additional information about the shelter is available through Pastor Hazel Hoylman at 772-359-9653.

County officials also reminded residents to bring pets indoors during cold weather. St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety staff noted that it is illegal to leave pets tethered outside without supervision, regardless of temperature.