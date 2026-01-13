Fatal crash in Indiantown marks fifth traffic death in two weeks

A three-vehicle crash in Indiantown on Sunday claimed one life and left two others injured, marking the fifth traffic-related fatality in Martin County in the past two weeks, authorities said.

The crash occurred Jan. 12 at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Impact Drive, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where one person was pronounced dead and two others were treated for injuries.

Warfield Boulevard was closed for several hours as investigators worked the scene. Westbound traffic was shut down at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and eastbound traffic was diverted at Fox Brown Road. Drivers traveling through the area were directed to use Silver Fox Lane to Southwest Farm Road, then to Southwest Palm Road and Southwest Madison Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said it has stepped up traffic enforcement along Warfield Boulevard in recent weeks, issuing hundreds of citations in an effort to slow drivers and curb unsafe behavior. Despite those efforts, serious and fatal crashes have continued to occur, with speed and other dangerous driving actions remaining contributing factors in many incidents throughout the county.

Sunday’s crash follows a string of deadly accidents that have raised concerns about roadway safety, particularly among younger drivers.

Earlier this month, three young people were killed in two separate crashes over a two-day span. On Jan. 2, two teenagers — a 17-year-old male student at Martin County High School and a 16-year-old female from Jupiter — died in a collision near the intersection of Bridge Road and Interstate 95 in Hobe Sound, authorities said. A 13-year-old passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The following night, a 20-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sea Branch Boulevard near U.S. 1 after losing control of his car and striking a tree. Investigators said excessive speed was believed to be a contributing factor. A 20-year-old passenger was rescued from the burning vehicle by a good Samaritan and flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she remained in intensive care.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims in any of the crashes.

The sheriff’s office has described the recent incidents as a somber start to the year on local roadways and has urged motorists to slow down, remain attentive and drive responsibly as investigations into the latest crash continue.