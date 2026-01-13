Fort Pierce approves chief of police contract; Will be sworn in Feb. 2

The Fort Pierce City Commission unanimously approved the contract for incoming Police Chief David M. Smith on Jan. 12, formally concluding a months-long search for the city’s next top law enforcement leader.

Smith’s agreement includes a $190,000 annual salary and a benefits package shaped during negotiations with city officials, according to Human Resources Manager Jared Sorensen.

“There were just basically three things that he really was interested in. One was the salary that he asked for. One was his accrual rate for vacation and sick leave. And then he wanted to have a police vehicle with lights and sirens and stuff like that,” Sorensen said.

While paid time off is part of the contract, Sorensen said Smith has made it clear that taking a break is not high on his immediate agenda as he settles into the role.

“He has no plans of taking any time off anytime soon. His family won’t come until later on in the year. Because he’s even told me that his first six months, he’s looking at 15-hour days,” Sorensen said.

City officials also confirmed that Smith is already making arrangements to meet Fort Pierce’s residency requirements. Sorensen said the new chief has secured housing within city limits and is preparing to relocate in the coming weeks.

“I’ve spoken to Mr. Smith multiple times. He already has a contract in place for an apartment in the City of Fort Pierce. He will be here before Feb. 1. He will actually be in town getting everything set up,” Sorensen said.

The approval of the contract clears the way for Smith’s formal introduction to the department and the community. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for early February.

“Also, we’re going to have the swearing-in here on Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. But we’re still working out the details. We’re going to have an actual program laid out at some point,” Sorensen said.

Smith was selected by City Manager Richard D. Chess following a national search that drew seven finalists, including two internal candidates. City leaders have said the process was designed to be thorough and transparent as they sought a new chief to guide the department forward.

He brings more than two decades of law enforcement experience to Fort Pierce, most recently serving as commander of Eastern District Operations in Prince William County, Virginia. His background includes leadership roles in patrol operations, personnel management, strategic planning and community engagement.

Smith also brings an extensive academic background to the position, holding a graduate certificate in criminal justice education, a master’s degree in executive leadership and a bachelor’s degree in management.

With the contract now approved and a swearing-in date set, city officials say Smith is expected to begin shaping his leadership team and priorities in the weeks ahead as he takes the helm of the Fort Pierce Police Department.