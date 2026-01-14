Fort Pierce finds its new District 2 city commissioner

FORT PIERCE — After nearly six months without representation, Fort Pierce has elected a new city commissioner for District 2 following a closely contested runoff election.

Chris Dzadovsky defeated opponent Jimmy Beth Galinis by just 31 votes in the Jan. 13 runoff. Dzadovsky received 1,311 votes to Galinis’ 1,280, according to election results. Voter turnout was about 20%, with 13,158 eligible voters in the district.

The runoff was required after no candidate secured a majority in the initial election in November 2025. That race featured three candidates — Dzadovsky, Galinis and Donna Benton. Benton narrowly placed third and did not advance to the runoff after finishing behind Dzadovsky and Galinis.

The District 2 seat has been vacant since July, when former Commissioner James Taylor resigned amid child exploitation charges.

Dzadovsky previously served as a county commissioner before losing his seat to Commissioner James Clasby in the November 2024 election. Galinis is an executive at a Fortune 500 company.

A Democrat, Dzadovsky saw his victory celebrated by the Florida Democratic Party on election night. His win shifts control of the Fort Pierce City Commission in the party’s favor.

During the campaign, Dzadovsky emphasized affordability and responsible growth, along with concerns about traffic, transparency and public safety. Galinis also focused on transparency, as well as responsible spending and strategic planning for growth.

Dzadovsky is scheduled to be sworn in ahead of the Feb. 2 City Commission meeting, the same meeting at which David M. Smith will be sworn in as Fort Pierce’s new chief of police.