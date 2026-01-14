Fort Pierce opens nominations for youth recognition awards

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce is accepting nominations for its Youth Award Recognition Program, an initiative designed to honor middle and high school students who have demonstrated achievement, leadership and personal growth.

City officials announced that nominations will be accepted through March 31, 2026. The program recognizes students who have excelled academically or athletically, overcome personal challenges, or made a positive impact in their own lives and the lives of others.

The awards are presented twice each year and give residents, business owners and community leaders the opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of local youth.

To be eligible, nominees must live within the city limits of Fort Pierce, provide proof of address, have a cumulative grade-point average of 2.8 or higher, be enrolled in middle or high school, be of good character and meet all program criteria.

Students may be nominated in one of six categories:



Innovator Award, recognizing excellence in math and science through research, study or community improvement.

Beyond the View Award, honoring students with different needs whose abilities and contributions are viewed as equal to their peers.

Humanitarian Award, for youth who work to improve their community or who are active in local or state government.

Visionary Award, recognizing creativity and entrepreneurship in economic or business ventures.

Role Model Award, for students who serve as positive examples to peers and younger children.

Student-Athlete Award, honoring students who excel both academically and in athletics.

Award recipients will be announced in June 2026.

Nominations can be submitted through the online form available on the Youth Council page on the city’s website. More information is available by contacting Audria V. Moore at 772-467-3184 or by email at amoore@cityoffortpierce.com