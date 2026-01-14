Man charged in multi-state child abuse investigation, deputies say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A months-long investigation into allegations of child abuse and sexual abuse has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man in St. Lucie County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations Bureau first responded to a home in northern St. Lucie County in December 2025 as part of a Department of Children and Families investigation. During that response, deputies determined that three minor children were victims of ongoing physical and sexual abuse. Investigators later learned the alleged abuse occurred in multiple states.

The case was transferred to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, where detectives conducted follow-up interviews with victims and witnesses. Through that work, Detective Diaz identified numerous alleged incidents of sexual and physical abuse involving the children, authorities said.

Investigators determined the offenses took place in at least eight states: Colorado, Oklahoma, California, Minnesota, Oregon, Illinois, Tennessee and Florida. The Sheriff’s Office said it is coordinating with law enforcement agencies in each of those jurisdictions, along with local partners including the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers Police Department and Fort Pierce Police Department.

On Jan. 13, detectives arrested Terry Farmer, 40, in connection with the investigation.

Farmer faces the following charges: eight counts of sexual battery or assault on a child 12 years old or younger by a person 18 or older; one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 12; one count of child abuse without great bodily harm; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All charges are listed as domestic offenses.

Farmer is being held in the St. Lucie County Jail. His bond has been set at $1,725,000.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to the case or similar incidents involving the suspect is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 772-462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.