Freeze warning issued as bitter cold heads for the Treasure Coast

A sharp blast of cold air is set to bring freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills to the Treasure Coast early Friday, prompting a Freeze Warning and Cold Weather Advisory for much of east central Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Forecasters say a strong cold front moving through the region will usher in much colder and drier air overnight, with temperatures plunging into the 30s and, in some inland areas, below freezing. Wind chills are expected to dip into the 20s before sunrise Friday.

“The significant cooldown is on the way behind today’s cold front,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion early Thursday, noting that freezing temperatures and subfreezing wind chills are likely across much of the area Friday morning.

Showers are expected to end Thursday morning as the front moves south, followed by increasing northwest winds and clearing skies. While winds will ease somewhat Thursday night, conditions will remain breezy enough to drive wind chills down near or below freezing in many communities.

Forecast data for Friday morning, Jan. 16, shows widespread cold across the Treasure Coast:



Martin County: Low temperatures are expected to range from the mid-30s to near 40 degrees, with inland areas such as Indiantown forecast to dip to around 34 degrees and wind chills as low as 28 degrees for several hours.

St. Lucie County: Lows are forecast in the low to mid-30s, with the coldest readings near the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds at about 32 degrees. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s in parts of the county.

Indian River County: Several inland locations, including Fellsmere and the Blue Cypress Lake area, are forecast to reach near or below freezing, with wind chills as low as the mid-20s. Coastal areas such as Vero Beach and Sebastian are expected to stay in the upper 30s, though wind chills will still fall into the low 30s.

Forecasters say temperatures will remain cold through Friday, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s. A brief warmup is expected Saturday before another strong cold front arrives Sunday, bringing the potential for more freezing temperatures early next week.

With overnight temperatures forecast to fall below 40 degrees for several hours, counties across the Treasure Coast have announced cold weather shelter plans.

In Martin County, a cold weather shelter will open Thursday night at the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center in Stuart. The shelter is scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Thursday and close at 7:30 a.m. Friday. Transportation will be available from Love and Hope in Action at 5:30 p.m. from its location on Southeast Salerno Road.

In St. Lucie County, an emergency cold weather shelter will operate at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, opening at 5 p.m. Thursday and closing at 8 a.m. Friday. Free transportation will be provided by Area Regional Transit starting at 6 p.m. from several locations in Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce, including the Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, Pinewood Park and the Kilmer Branch Library.

County officials also reminded residents to bring pets indoors during the cold snap, noting that leaving animals tethered outside unsupervised is illegal regardless of temperature.

In Indian River County, emergency services officials said the National Weather Service forecast indicates wind chills could drop to 28 degrees or lower for several hours late Thursday night into Friday morning, and that activation of a cold weather shelter is expected. Details on shelter operations were still pending.

The National Weather Service urged residents to take precautions as the cold settles in, including protecting pets, plants and exposed pipes, and dressing in layers if heading outdoors during the early morning hours.