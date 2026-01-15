Man arrested in Port St. Lucie for impersonating officer during traffic stop

A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after Port St. Lucie police said he posed as a law enforcement officer and attempted to pull over another driver.

Police said officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13 to the intersection of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Aster Avenue after a 911 caller reported being followed and stopped by a white Cadillac. The caller told dispatchers the driver claimed to be an off-duty police officer.

When officers arrived, they saw the Cadillac parked behind another vehicle with flashing white lights activated, police said. Investigators determined the driver, identified as Daniel Beyzer, was not a law enforcement officer.

Police said Beyzer had activated white strobe lights mounted inside his vehicle and displayed a badge while speaking with the occupants of the other car. Officers also observed signs that Beyzer was impaired while driving.

A DUI investigation was conducted, including field sobriety exercises and a breath test, which showed Beyzer’s blood-alcohol level exceeded the legal limit, police said.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers found fixed-mounted white lights, a badge, handcuffs, a firearm and an open container of alcohol, according to police. All items were seized as evidence.

Beyzer was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Police advised residents that anyone who is unsure whether a person attempting to stop them is a legitimate law enforcement officer should call 911 to verify the stop or request a supervisor.