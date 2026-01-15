Two Miami men arrested in Martin County boat burglaries, deputies say

Two men from Miami were arrested last week in connection with a series of boat burglaries in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division identified and monitored a vehicle believed to be linked to multiple vessel burglaries at marinas and boat storage facilities across the county. Deputies stopped the suspects before they could leave the area, authorities said.

The suspects were identified as Emmanuel Etienne and Victor Manuel Cochez. Investigators said the two were stopped shortly after committing one of the burglaries.

Deputies recovered several stolen Garmin GPS units and burglary tools from the suspects’ vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to identify and locate other people believed to be connected to the theft operation.