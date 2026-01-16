Port St. Lucie closes solid waste drop-off center on Cameo Boulevard

The City of Port St. Lucie has permanently closed its Solid Waste Convenient Drop-Off Center on Cameo Boulevard, a move city officials say will reduce operating costs while maintaining disposal options for residents.

Scott Samples, the city’s strategic communications manager, said residents can continue to use other facilities and services in place of the closed site.

“Residents may utilize the St. Lucie County Solid Waste Baling & Recycling Facility, located at 6120 Glades Cutoff Road, Fort Pierce,” Samples said. “The site receives and processes solid waste from both residential and commercial properties year-round.”

Residents can also rely on monthly curbside bulk collection.

“Residents may place up to 2 cubic yards of bulk items at the curb on their scheduled collection day,” Samples said.

For additional needs, the city offers scheduled pickups for a fee.

“Additional pickups are available at a rate of $18.50 per cubic yard,” Samples said. “To schedule service or request an estimate, call 1PSL at 772-871-1775 and press 5.” He added that residents may also “use any disposal service of their choice and schedule a pickup at their convenience.”

Samples said the decision to close the facility was driven largely by cost.

“Collection of the waste, transportation and disposal fees contribute to the overall expense,” he said.

The closure is expected to save the city about $2 million annually. Samples said the savings allowed City Council to reduce the property tax millage rate for the 2025–26 fiscal year, providing savings for property owners.

However, the closure will not reduce solid waste assessment fees.

“The closure will not affect annual solid waste assessment fees, which pay for collection and disposal of trash and recycling,” Samples said. He said the collection portion of the fee is set through the city’s contract with FCC Environmental Services, while disposal costs are part of an agreement with St. Lucie County to use the county landfill.

Only about one-quarter of city residents used the drop-off center prior to its closure, according to the city.