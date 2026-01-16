Port St. Lucie to build new Wilderness Trail in city park

Port St. Lucie officials are moving forward with construction of a new trail in Wilderness Park, a project shaped by years of public input and designed to expand walking, biking and outdoor access along the St. Lucie River.

The Wilderness Trail will consist of about 2.1 miles of a 10-foot-wide concrete multimodal path, according to Scott Samples, the city’s strategic communications manager. He said residents have consistently identified trails as a priority.

“Public input plays an important role in shaping all City projects,” Samples said. “Residents consistently rank walking, hiking, and biking needs as a priority for the City.”

City staff began developing the project after holding public meetings and resident surveys in 2021, he said. The proposal went before City Council in 2021 and 2022, followed by another resident questionnaire in 2022 and discussion at the city’s Citizen Summit that same year. Council approved the trail concept in March 2022.

Construction is expected to bring routine activity to the park but no road closures, Samples said.

“Residents should expect normal construction activity within the project area,” he said. “There will be no road closures associated with this project.”

A project kickoff meeting is expected this month, and the contractor is aiming to complete the trail portion by Aug. 1, Samples said. The project also includes a restroom pavilion with covered seating.

City officials say the trail fits into broader plans to expand outdoor spaces and improve connections between neighborhoods and riverfront amenities.

“This project supports the City’s broader goal of enhancing parks, trails, and open spaces while improving connectivity throughout the community,” Samples said.

The Wilderness Trail is partially funded through a $500,000 Recreational Trails Program grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, he said, adding that the funding reflects the city’s approach to using grants to advance park and recreation improvements.

Samples said the trail will also improve access to The Port District and Pioneer Park, while building on existing features such as the river boardwalk and advancing the city’s long-term vision for connected outdoor spaces along the St. Lucie River.