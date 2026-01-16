St. Lucie County Sheriff's office arrests suspect operating bloodied semi truck

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any potential information regarding an ongoing investigation involving a bloodied semi-truck and its driver.

Late on Jan. 15, deputies responded to a call which reported a suspicious individual near South Rock Road behind a Pilot Truck Shop.

Upon arrival, authorities located the individual, later identified as Olson Jean, 41, near a semi-truck which appeared to have veered off the road and into a ditch. Jean was confirmed to be the owner and operator of the vehicle.

As they examined the truck, deputies observed blood on the inside of the cab of the truck near the passenger door. More blood was found on the exterior passenger-side of the vehicle.

An area search in the vicinity of the truck's discovery is currently ongoing. Anyone who may have had contact with Jean in the past 24 hours or has information about the truck should contact the Criminal Investigations division at 772-462-7300.

As the investigation is active and ongoing, residents should expect law enforcement presence in the area.

Jean, who is from Pompano Beach, was arrested on charge of obstruction of justice and is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.