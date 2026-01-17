What's closed on the Treasure Coast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday, Jan. 19, with federal, state and local government offices across the Treasure Coast closed for the holiday.

MLK Jr. Day is one of nine paid state holidays in Florida. The next state holiday will be Memorial Day on May 25.

City offices, including city halls, clerks’ offices and health departments throughout Treasure Coast municipalities, will be closed. Nonessential federal buildings will also be closed, including banks, courthouses, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the stock market.

Despite the closures, sanitation services and trash collection schedules will operate as normal across the region.

All 67 school districts in Florida, including those on the Treasure Coast, will be closed Monday. Classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 20, when federal and state offices reopen following the holiday.

Several events are scheduled across the Treasure Coast to mark the day:

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be held in Port St. Lucie from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Whispering Pines Park, 800 SW Darwin Blvd.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Fort Pierce will run from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Quincy Avenue, beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 20.

The 2026 Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Vero Beach will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 19, starting at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 4545 30th Ave., and the Gifford Health Center, 4875 28th Court.

The MLK Jr. Parade in Stuart will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 19, starting at Georgia Avenue.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorates the civil rights leader’s birthday and is observed on the third Monday of January each year.