Emergency cold weather shelter to open at Percy Peek Gym

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — An emergency cold weather shelter will open Sunday evening at Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce as temperatures across the Treasure Coast are expected to fall below 40 degrees overnight.

In the Image of Christ, in partnership with St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce, will operate the shelter beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, at the gym located at 2902 Avenue D. The shelter is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to drop below 40 degrees for at least four consecutive hours overnight Sunday, meeting the threshold for opening the emergency shelter.

Area Regional Transit will provide free transportation to the shelter Sunday evening, beginning at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m. Pick-up locations include the Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station; the Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility; Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop east of U.S. 1; Pinewood Park; Kilmer Branch Library; Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek; and Percy Peek Gym.

Riders are limited to four bags weighing no more than 10 pounds each. Bulky or numerous items are not permitted, and riders may not transport explosives, illegal substances, flammable liquids or other hazardous materials.

Residents are also urged to bring pets indoors during the cold weather. St. Lucie County Animal Safety officials remind residents that leaving pets tethered outside unsupervised is illegal, regardless of temperature.

For additional information about the shelter, residents can contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ.