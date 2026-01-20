Four wounded in Fort Pierce shooting; investigators recover firearms

FORT PIERCE — Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Fort Pierce, and St. Lucie County sheriff’s detectives say the incident may have begun as an attempted online marketplace transaction.

Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:15 p.m. Jan. 18 to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Avenue R. Deputies secured the scene, rendered aid and coordinated medical care with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators identified four individuals as victims of gunshot wounds. All were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives believe a fifth person may have been involved and are working to identify and locate that individual.

According to preliminary information and witness accounts, investigators believe one individual arrived at the location intending to complete an online marketplace transaction. When the potential buyer exited the vehicle, three suspects allegedly ambushed the individual and opened fire.

As the investigation continued, detectives and crime scene investigators recovered two firearms in the area and about 30 shell casings from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Late Sunday night, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of North 37th Street, identified as the location where one of the involved shooters fled after the incident. During the search, investigators collected additional evidence and recovered multiple firearms from inside the residence, including one that may have been involved in the shooting.

Detectives said they will continue to follow up on the case and conduct additional interviews, including with individuals who could not be interviewed earlier because of their injuries and medical treatment.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-7300 or submit a tip by email to CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.