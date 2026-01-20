Indian River Fire Rescue hazmat team wins state competition

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Indian River County Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team earned first place at the 12th annual Florida Hazardous Materials Team Competition, held Jan. 14 in Daytona Beach, county officials said.

The annual event draws hazardous materials response teams from across Florida and North Carolina and is designed to test both technical knowledge and hands-on skills under realistic emergency conditions.

“The competition is held yearly up in Daytona Beach. It’s sponsored by various state and regional resources and typically involves hazardous materials response teams from all across the state,” said Bill Herrington, assistant fire chief of training for Indian River Fire Rescue.

Teams are evaluated on a wide range of disciplines, including field screening, product hazard analysis, container knowledge, equipment selection and containment procedures, along with scenario-based challenges. Herrington said the event mirrors the uncertainty responders face on the job.

“They don’t know what they’re walking into, much like any day at work,” he said. “So the competition organizers are very secretive as far as what’s going to be involved for each year.”

Herrington said the competition combines written and practical evaluations, requiring participants to demonstrate both decision-making and physical skills.

“These are both theoretical knowledge-based tests, but also actual physical skills they have to perform,” he said, adding that participants are closely evaluated on how they suit up, select equipment and progress through each scenario.

Beyond the competitive aspect, Herrington said the event serves as valuable training because scenarios are not developed by members of the team’s own department.

“In addition to being a competition, the training value is excellent,” he said. “It’s very, very valuable in helping them prepare for their everyday jobs.”

County officials said the team’s performance reflected extensive preparation and coordination. Indian River County Fire Chief David Johnson said the result highlighted the department’s capabilities.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication, skill, and preparedness of our Hazardous Materials team,” Johnson said in a statement.

Herrington said the department has supported participation in the event for several years and hopes to continue doing so.

“We support our personnel in attending the competition and participating,” he said. “I think it reflects great on our department.”