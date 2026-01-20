Missing bicyclist located in Dupuis Park management area

MARTIN COUNTY — A missing bicyclist who became lost while riding in the Dupuis Park Management Area was safely located with the help of a cell phone GPS signal, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The rider, who was visiting from out of town, encountered difficult terrain and went off the marked trail system, leaving him unable to find his way back. The bicyclist contacted the sheriff’s office for help, officials said.

Dispatchers were able to obtain GPS coordinates from the individual’s cell phone signal and provided that information to responding units. The sheriff’s office aviation unit then used the coordinates to pinpoint the bicyclist’s location and direct deputies on the ground to the area.

Deputies with the agriculture unit and road patrol located the bicyclist, and he was recovered without incident, the sheriff’s office said.