New amenities planned for Duck Court Park in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — New features are planned for Duck Court Park in Port St. Lucie, with construction scheduled to begin in February, according to the city.

The park, located at 452 SW Rad Court south of Becker Road and west of the Florida Turnpike, is set to receive several upgrades intended to expand how the space can be used by nearby residents.

Planned additions include shaded pergolas, a decorative three-tier water fountain, ADA-accessible picnic tables and benches, bike racks, landscaping improvements, upgraded sidewalks and a paved pathway for walking and biking. On-street parking is also included in the project.

City officials said construction is expected to take approximately six to seven months, with the park anticipated to open later in 2026.