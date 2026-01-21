Donate
New amenities planned for Duck Court Park in Port St. Lucie

WQCS | By WQCS
Published January 21, 2026 at 6:02 PM EST
Duck Court park is slated for some enhancements, including picnic tables and benches
Port St. Lucie
Duck Court park is slated for some enhancements, including picnic tables and benches

PORT ST. LUCIE — New features are planned for Duck Court Park in Port St. Lucie, with construction scheduled to begin in February, according to the city.

The park, located at 452 SW Rad Court south of Becker Road and west of the Florida Turnpike, is set to receive several upgrades intended to expand how the space can be used by nearby residents.

Planned additions include shaded pergolas, a decorative three-tier water fountain, ADA-accessible picnic tables and benches, bike racks, landscaping improvements, upgraded sidewalks and a paved pathway for walking and biking. On-street parking is also included in the project.

City officials said construction is expected to take approximately six to seven months, with the park anticipated to open later in 2026.
