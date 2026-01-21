Riverview Park project moves forward in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN — The Sebastian City Council voted 3-2 to move forward with a Riverview Park renovation plan that keeps Harrison Street open to traffic, choosing between two competing concepts after months of public discussion.

The decision came after the council weighed Option B, which would close Harrison Street along the park, and Option C, which preserves the roadway while adding pedestrian safety features. City Parks and Recreation Director Richard Blankenship said both options include major upgrades to aging park amenities.

“Closing Harrison, moving the splash pad to the north side of Harrison, and potentially moving the playground a little bit closer to the splash pad,” Blankenship said, outlining Option B. The concept also includes relocating sand volleyball courts across Indian River Drive to the Twin Piers area, formalizing overflow parking and emphasizing boat trailer parking.

Option C includes the same improvements but keeps Harrison Street open, with traffic-calming measures to improve safety.

“The main difference, and really the only difference in concept, B and C, is that we don't close Harrison,” Blankenship said.

The future of Harrison Street drew sharp public debate. Some nearby property owners expressed concern that closing the road would affect access to their businesses and homes. Damian Gilliams, who owns property near the park, urged council members to keep the street open.

“It is important to our family, to the family next door, the cleaners that C be chosen because it affects our livelihood, our employees, our income,” Gilliams said, adding that he had previously offered to sell his property to the city when road closure was discussed. “We're not being unreasonable business owners.”

Others supported closing the street, citing pedestrian safety concerns. Sebastian resident Scott Cox said traffic along Harrison can be unpredictable for families crossing between park features.

“There’s been multiple times whenever you're headed across the street, whether they want to go to the splash pad or they want to go see the Veterans Memorial, that as you're walking across the street a car comes flying out of nowhere,” Cox said.

Councilmember Christopher Nunn said he favored closing Harrison Street, arguing it would create a safer and more cohesive park environment beyond special event days.

“I always wanted to close down Harrison Street because I thought it would make a more fluid park experience,” Nunn said. “I thought it would be safer for families and young kids.”

Councilmember Ed Dodd supported Option C, saying the proposed changes would still unify the park while avoiding parking and access issues created by removing the roadway.

“The concept of the park being a north and south Harrison Street, being the break between that, that's going to kind of be done away with when we move the splash pad and the playground on the north side of Harrison Street,” Dodd said.

Under the selected plan, the city will move forward with renovations that include replacing the playground and splash pad, both of which are nearing or beyond their useful life. The splash pad will be relocated to the north side of Harrison Street to sit adjacent to the playground. Additional picnic pavilions, parking, landscaping, sidewalks and pier upgrades are also planned, along with a new permanent performance area to replace an aging portable stage.

City documents show the project will move into a multi-year design and construction process, beginning with site surveys and Phase I design and permitting in 2026, followed by construction starting in 2027. Public workshops are planned during both design phases to gather community input as the project progresses.