Sheriff says Fort Pierce shooting tied to firearms deal, not phone sale

FORT PIERCE — St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said investigators now believe a shooting that wounded four people Sunday afternoon in Fort Pierce stemmed from a planned firearms transaction, not an attempted iPhone sale as initially suspected.

Deputies responded around 1:15 p.m. Jan. 18 to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Avenue R. The scene was secured as deputies rendered aid and coordinated medical care with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

Early witness statements suggested the incident began as an online marketplace transaction involving a phone, Del Toro said. Further investigation has since determined the deal involved firearms and was coordinated through messaging apps, not Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators now believe six individuals were involved in the shooting. Del Toro said three individuals arrived at the scene in a black Mercedes, while three others were already present.

According to witness accounts, the buyers, the occupants of the Mercedes, had difficulty finding the meeting location, while the sellers repeatedly changed where the meeting would take place. Witnesses reported that three individuals walked from a vacant residence on Avenue R and that the encounter escalated into gunfire within moments.

“This was a full blown shoot out here in broad daylight,” Del Toro said.

Investigators recovered two firearms and approximately 30 shell casings from the scene. Four people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Three of those injured were occupants of the Mercedes.

Del Toro said one of the individuals involved is 16 years old, two are 17 years old and two are 18 years old. One person believed to be involved has not yet been identified. Those wounded include the 16-year-old, one of the 17-year-olds and both 18-year-olds.

Late Sunday night, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of North 37th Street, where one suspect was seen running after the shooting. Investigators recovered five rifles and three handguns from the home, including one firearm that may have been used in the shooting.

Del Toro said the information released remains preliminary and could change as detectives continue interviewing victims and other injured individuals who were not immediately able to speak with investigators. The investigation remains active.