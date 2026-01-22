Fort Pierce Inlet beach nourishment project set to begin in February

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A major beach nourishment project at Fort Pierce Inlet is scheduled to begin in mid-February as part of a long-term effort to protect the coastline and restore sand lost because of the federal navigation channel, county officials said.

Fort Pierce Beach is on a two-year nourishment cycle because the inlet disrupts the natural movement of sand along the shoreline, said Erick Gill, communications director for St. Lucie County.

“Fort Pierce Beach is on a two-year nourishment schedule due to the direct impact of the federal inlet navigation channel which prevents the natural downdrift of sand which would naturally replenish the beach,” Gill said. He added that the project is intended “to provide storm protection for critical infrastructure along the coastline which will naturally migrate south and replenish the sand deficit within the coastal system.”

The large-scale project will place about 400,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand along the shoreline. For comparison, Gill said an emergency truck haul conducted last year placed about 95,000 cubic yards of sand to help protect infrastructure during the 2025 hurricane season.

The sand will be dredged from the Capron Shoal Borrow Area, according to the county.

Construction is scheduled to run around the clock, including holidays. Mobilization is set to begin Feb. 16, with dredging starting March 6 and concluding April 5. Tilling and escarpment removal are planned for April 6, and the project is expected to be fully demobilized by April 25.

The work will be performed by Manson Construction Company under a contract valued at $15,006,510.

Beachgoers should expect temporary disruptions during construction, Gill said.

“Beachgoers should expect temporary closures within the immediate construction area,” he said. “There will be a pipeline along the beach with crossovers every few hundred feet for access.”

Gill said the inlet itself is currently in good condition. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on final designs for a separate operations and maintenance dredging project at the Fort Pierce Inlet and turning basin, which is expected to be put out for bid in fall 2026.

“This project is performed approximately every 10 years to maintain the operational depths for commerce within the Port of Fort Pierce,” Gill said.

County officials said the nourishment project is a key part of ongoing efforts to manage erosion and protect the shoreline affected by the inlet’s impact on natural sand movement.