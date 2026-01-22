Health officials issue water quality advisory for Roosevelt Bridge

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a water quality advisory for the Roosevelt Bridge after recent testing found elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

Samples collected Tuesday, Jan. 20, showed the water near the Roosevelt Bridge did not meet the state’s recreational water quality standards for Enterococcus bacteria, according to the health department.

As a result, health officials are advising the public to avoid swimming and other water-related activities at the site because of an increased risk of illness. Routine monitoring indicated that bacteria levels exceeded thresholds established by state guidelines.

The advisory will remain in effect until follow-up testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below accepted health standards, officials said.

Test results are available through the Florida Department of Health in Martin County. For more information, residents can call 772-221-4090 or visit the department’s website.