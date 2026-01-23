City of Sebastian to weigh city attorney candidates on Jan. 28

SEBASTIAN — The Sebastian City Council is expected to return to the question of who will serve as the city’s next attorney when it meets Jan. 28, after tabling a decision earlier this month to allow more time to weigh options.

During a Jan. 7 workshop, council members interviewed two finalists but adjourned without a hire, citing concerns about whether either candidate was the right fit and whether reopening the search or extending the interim arrangement would better serve the city.

Council member Christopher Dunn voiced skepticism about the finalists and questioned whether the city should move forward with them at all.

“Me personally, I don’t think either one of them fit what we want for the city. I believe that we deserve better as a city,” Dunn said.

Rather than rejecting both candidates outright, council members discussed postponing the decision to evaluate alternatives, including the cost and feasibility of reopening the search. Council member Ed Dodd urged caution, noting that restarting recruitment could be expensive for a small city.

“I would prefer that we basically postpone the decision instead of make a decision not to hire either one of them and provide some time for us to look at any potential proposal that we might see,” Dodd said, adding that he could support one of the candidates.

The council ultimately agreed to table the item and place it on the Jan. 28 agenda, allowing the two finalists to return and giving members time to consider whether to broaden the search or move forward.

The candidates interviewed Jan. 7 were Manny Anon Jr., a former Sebastian city attorney, and John Anastasio, an attorney with decades of government experience.

Anon told council members his familiarity with the city would allow him to transition quickly if selected. Drawing on prior service with Sebastian, he emphasized his understanding of city operations and personnel.

“I know from day one I can hit the ground running for many reasons,” Anon said. “Number one and foremost is my familiarity with the city.”

He also said he would take a more proactive approach to the role, with regular engagement across departments, and indicated he would commit to a minimum five-year tenure.

Anastasio pointed to 45 years working with governing bodies and framed the position as a matter of institutional fit and stability.

“I like this particular governing body,” Anastasio said. “Part of the critical component of considering a city attorney is fit. I think I would fit well in Sebastian.”

He told council members he could commit to a long-term stay, stability and cost control, and discussed approaches to managing litigation and outside counsel to limit expenses.

After the interviews and council discussion, members voted unanimously to table the decision. The Jan. 28 meeting is expected to include an update on any proposals or staffing developments before the council decides whether to reopen recruitment or appoint a permanent city attorney.