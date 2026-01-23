Daytona Beach woman charged in bank phone scam that cost victim nearly $1,700

MARTIN COUNTY — A 21-year-old Daytona Beach woman was arrested on fraud-related charges after investigators said she took part in a bank phone scam that cost a victim nearly $1,700.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Thalia Jacqueline James turned herself in on an active warrant. Investigators said James declined to cooperate with detectives about whether other individuals were involved in the scheme.

Despite that, detectives traced the stolen money directly to James’ bank account, where it was deposited and later spent by James, the sheriff’s office said.

James was transported to the Martin County Jail and charged with grand theft and fraudulently obtaining property under $20,000. Her bond was set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was unable to recover much of the money, which investigators said had already been spent.

Authorities also noted that fraud cases have caused significant financial losses in Martin County in recent years, with victims collectively losing more than $12 million over the past two years. Investigators said such losses are typically not insured, even when banks are federally insured.

The case remains closed with James facing the charges stemming from the investigation.