Jimmy Graves Sports Complex opens in Vero Beach with ribbon cutting

VERO BEACH — The Jimmy Graves Sports and Community Complex officially opened Jan. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the completion of a new athletic and recreational facility for the School District of Indian River County.

Located near Vero Beach High School, the complex includes an eight-lane, FHSAA-regulation track, a multipurpose field used for soccer and lacrosse, and an inclusive playground that is open to the public daily from sunrise to sunset.

Kyra Shafte, director of strategic communications for the School District of Indian River County, said the project represents a long-term commitment to their students.

“The Jimmy Graves Sports and Community Complex represents a significant investment in student opportunity, wellness, and community connection,” Shafte said. “It reflects the District’s commitment to providing high-quality facilities that support athletics, learning, and inclusive spaces for all students.”

The facility is already being used by Vero Beach High School athletic programs. Shafte said the school’s track, soccer and lacrosse teams have been using the complex for practices, training and competition, and will remain the primary users of the track and field as part of regular school operations.

“The facility has been, and will continue to be, actively used by Vero Beach High School’s track, soccer, and lacrosse teams,” she said.

The district plans to release additional information in the coming weeks outlining how outside organizations may request and rent use of the track and field facility, consistent with district policies and scheduling priorities.

The complex also features an inclusive playground designed for children of all abilities. Shafte said the space is intended to serve both students and families across the community.

“The inclusive playground is open to the public daily from sunrise to sunset and is designed to support safe, accessible, and inclusive play for children and families,” she said. “This space reflects the district’s commitment to creating environments where students and the broader community can connect through movement and play.”

The project traces its origins to a 2021 donation of approximately 11.15 acres of land made in memory of Jimmy Graves. The completed phase represents a $7.6 million investment and includes additional amenities such as lighting, a scoreboard, bleachers, a press box, and support facilities.

District officials have said the complex strengthens school-based athletics while also providing a shared community resource in central Vero Beach.