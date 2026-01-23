Man arrested after Fort Pierce shooting that injured cyclist

FORT PIERCE — A 68-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January shooting on West 1st Street that left another man injured, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 7 p.m. Jan. 8 to the 1300 block of West 1st Street after receiving a report of a disturbance. Dispatchers were told a resident arrived home and found an unknown man standing in her driveway holding a bag. The man, later identified as Jamie Perry Van Zagarella, 48, had arrived on a bicycle.

The resident contacted her neighbor, Donald Barry Green, to check on the situation. When deputies arrived, they found Green pointing a firearm at Van Zagarella, who was seated on the grass and reported he had been shot in the right calf. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue treated Van Zagarella and transported him to a local hospital.

Detectives and crime scene investigators took over the case. Investigators said interviews showed Green confronted Van Zagarella while speaking with the resident by phone, ordered him to stop, get off his bicycle and lie on the ground, and held him at gunpoint. Investigators said Green fired a warning shot into the ground when Van Zagarella did not comply.

Detectives determined there was probable cause that Green unlawfully confined and restrained Van Zagarella, threatened him with violence and caused bodily harm. The case was submitted to the State Attorney’s Office, which issued an arrest warrant.

Green faces charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He will be booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on an $85,000 bond.