Port St. Lucie Sports Club names Bernardo Romeo sporting director

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie Sports Club has appointed Bernardo Romeo as its sporting director, the club announced Jan. 22.

In the role, Romeo will oversee the club’s sporting strategy, player development pathways and coordination between the academy and first team as the organization builds its competitive structure.

“I’m excited to join Port St. Lucie SC at the beginning of its journey,” Romeo said. “This project is about building a soccer structure from the ground up, with a clear identity and a strong focus on developing players to perform at the professional level.”

Romeo brings experience as both a professional player and a soccer executive. Following his playing career, he served as sporting director at San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina, where he was part of the leadership group during a period that included three titles, among them the club’s first CONMEBOL Libertadores championship.

He also worked within Argentina’s national team system, particularly at the youth level, focusing on talent identification, player development and competitive structure. That work coincided with the development of players who later went on to successful international careers, including Lionel Messi.

As a player, Romeo competed at the top levels of European soccer, with stints at Hamburger SV in Germany’s Bundesliga and at RCD Mallorca and CA Osasuna in Spain’s La Liga.

Club president Agostina Galimberti said Romeo’s approach aligns with Port St. Lucie SC’s long-term vision.

“Bernardo’s approach emphasizing technical and tactical excellence while also focusing on the personal and professional development of young players is a philosophy that strongly aligns with the vision of Port St. Lucie SC,” Galimberti said.

Romeo’s appointment follows other recent organizational moves, including the naming of Juan Ignacio Brown as director of youth academies, as the club continues to establish its leadership and operational structure.