Deputies seek suspect in attempted robbery at Hobe Sound convenience store

Martin County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an attempted robbery at a Hobe Sound convenience store early Saturday.

Deputies responded about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 24 to a 7-Eleven at 11835 SE Federal Highway after a man attempted to rob the store, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the suspect demanded the clerk open the cash register. When the clerk refused, the suspect produced a silver metal rod and made physical contact with the clerk before fleeing the store. The suspect ran south through the parking lot. The clerk was startled but not injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black mask, black jacket, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Marcum with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted anonymously.