Emergency cold weather shelter to open in Fort Pierce as temperatures fall

An emergency cold weather shelter will open Monday evening in Fort Pierce as overnight temperatures across the Treasure Coast are expected to drop below 40 degrees for several hours.

St. Lucie County officials said the shelter will operate at the Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D, beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, and will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27. The shelter is being operated by In the Image of Christ in partnership with St. Lucie County and the city of Fort Pierce.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures below 40 degrees for at least four consecutive hours overnight Monday, triggering the opening of the temporary shelter.

Free transportation to the shelter will be provided by Area Regional Transit starting at 6 p.m. Monday, with service expected to run until about 8 p.m. Pick-up locations include the Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station; the Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility; the Prima Vista Crossing bus stop east of U.S. 1; Pinewood Park; Kilmer Branch Library; the Publix plaza at Taylor Creek; and the Percy Peek Gym.

Officials said riders are limited to four bags weighing no more than 10 pounds each. Bulky or excessive items are not permitted, and hazardous or illegal materials are prohibited.

County officials also urged residents to bring pets indoors during the cold weather. Animal Safety staff noted that it is illegal to leave pets tethered outside without supervision, regardless of temperature.

Additional information about the shelter is available through In the Image of Christ.